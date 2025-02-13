Chris Weidman set for GFL debut in rematch fight against UFC rival Luke Rockhold

Former UFC middleweight champions, Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold are set to rekindle their nine-year-old rivalry in the GFL (Global Fight League) later this annum — with the promotion confirming both have agreed to a middleweight clash on a date to be determined in their respective debut outings.

Weidman, a former undisputed middleweight champion akin to Rockhold, announced his retirement from mixed martial arts just days before inking a deal with the GFL — most recently suffering a stoppage loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 back in December.

As for Rockhold, the Santa Cruz veteran has yet to feature in mixed martial arts since departing the UFC in a decision loss to former title chaser, Paulo Costa in a back-and-forth clash back in 2022 in Salt Lake City.

And staking his claim for a rematch with Bladwin veteran, Weidman in his first outing with the GFL — Rockhold has been granted his wish it seems, with the promotion confirming the re-run between the duo on social media this evening.

Our first confirmed matchup,” GFL posted on their official X account this evening. “The All-American @chrisweidman takes on @LukeRockhold in a highly anticipated rematch between 2 former champions!”

The All-American @chrisweidman takes on @LukeRockhold in a highly anticipated rematch between 2 former champions! pic.twitter.com/pZeOfTWJHx — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 13, 2025

First meeting in the co-headliner of UFC 194 back in 2015, then-defending middleweight champion, Weidman was stopped with a barrage of ground strikes by challenger, Rockhold in a bloody stoppage defeat, with the latter claiming the 185lbs crown.

Initially scheduled for an immediate title rematch at UFC 199, Rockhold instead took on Michael Bisping in another rematch after Weidman suffered an injury, dropping his championship in a shocking first round knockout loss.

Then scheduled to meet in another planned re-run at UFC 230, Rockhold was this time forced from the card through injury, with Weidman instead taking on common-foe, Jacare Souza, suffering a hellacious knockout loss.