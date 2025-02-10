Luke Rockhold confirms draft to GFL Team Los Angeles, targets rematch fight with Chris Weidman

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold has confirmed he has switched teams from Dubai to Los Angeles following the recent GFL (Global Fight League) draft last month — revealing he is still targeting a rematch with fellow ex-titleholder, Chris Weidman.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion with the now-defunct, Strikeforce as well as the UFC, made his final Octagon appearance back in 2022, dropping a back-and-forth decision loss to Brazilian contender, Paulo Costa.

As for Weidman, the Baldwin veteran made good on his short retirement from mixed martial arts last month — signing with the GFL ahead of his return to action later this annum.

Luke Rockhold confirms plans for Chris Weidman rematch in GFL

And appearing during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Santa Cruz veteran, Rockhold revealed he has switched teams to join up with Los Angeles, and is planning to secure himself a rematch against Weidman following their title fight in the co-main event of UFC 194.

“Team LA. I want that fight, man. (Chris) Weidman and me it makes the most sense I think,” Luke Rockhold explained. “And it’s fun. It’s a — I think there’s rumors of a fight coming here to LA and, uh, I’m, I’m healthy, man. I’m healthy and I’m training and I’m back to it.

Breaking: Luke Rockhold has been traded from Team Dubai to Team Los Angeles in @MMAGFL 🚨



"I want that fight man. Weidman and me makes the most sense, and it's fun."



Luke Rockhold on being traded in GFL. pic.twitter.com/nxC8B3O8nq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 10, 2025

“So Weidman, I’d love to close that door as Dricus (du Plessis) would say, you know, you gotta, you gotta — I think I already closed it, but I’m going to, I’m going to secure that one bag,” Luke Rockhold continued.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the undisputed middleweight title against Weidman back in 2015, Rockhold would capitalize on a miscued wheel kick attempt from the defending gold holder, before laying down massive ground strikes en route to an eventual fourth round knockout win.