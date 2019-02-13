Chris Weidman Continues Online Assault Of ‘Overrated’ Adesanya

Rising middleweight Israel Adesanya topped legendary former champ Anderson Silva in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. However, much of the talk wasn’t on ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ performance, but the fact the 43-year-old ‘Spider’ made it such a good fight.

Perhaps his most direct critic was a man who knows what facing and defeating the legend is like. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman immediately hopped on social media after the fight and called Adesanya ‘a tad overrated.’ Adesanya soon clapped back by suggesting that the same could be said for Weidman, who has fallen on a disappointing streak.

Weidman isn’t giving up on his callout of Adesanya, however. This week, he spoke up and directly declared that ‘The Last Stylebender’ wouldn’t have much chance against him:

“He wouldn’t have much of a chance against me. Has he fought a top 5 guy yet ? A jitsu guy or top wrestler?”

Hasn’t Fought The Best MWs

Weidman then addressed his haters who derided his comments about the young star. He said it was just his opinion, but pointed out Adesanya hasn’t fought one top 5 opponent . Sure, he was a massive favorite over Silva, but Weidman said the fight proved he was overrated:

“Got a lot of Twitter fingers coming at me about saying Israel is a little overrated. Just my opinion. He hasn’t fought 1 top 5 guy . No top wrestler or jitsu guy. Was a -700 fave over Silva??? According to odds after seeing fight showed he was overrated. Close fight”

Got a lot of Twitter fingers coming at me about saying Israel is a little overrated. Just my opinion. He hasn’t fought 1 top 5 guy. No top wrestler or jitsu guy. Was a -700 fave over Silva??? According to odds after seeing fight showed he was overrated. Close fight — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 12, 2019

It would seem Weidman is campaigning for a bout with Adesanya, whom he believes matches up poorly with his wrestling and jiu-jitsu -focused skillsets, and he’s doing so none too quietly. Weidman has lost four out of his last five bouts but was in each one. He believes he’s still close to the top of the middleweight elite.

Adesanya overtook the No. 5 spot in the latest rankings and pushed Weidman to No. 6 as a result. He’s been campaigning for a title shot at Robert Whittaker in his next fight. Yet he may have to take a fight in the time in between while Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum settle their rivalry. In terms of rankings and their new rivalry, Adesanya vs. Weidman makes a ton of sense.

Who ya got?