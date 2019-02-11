Israel Adesanya Claps Back At Chris Weidman & Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya picked up the biggest win of his career when he beat Anderson Silva by decision in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The win over a true MMA legend with Adesanya’s fifth straight in the Octagon after he debuted just last year. Yet much of the talk of the main event was not how Adesanya toppled a legend, but that the 43-year-old Silva still had what it took to compete. With the focus on ‘The Spider,’ some were highly criticisl of ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ win.

That included former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman. He called Adesanya ‘overrated’ while praising Silva’s performance. Rising contender Paulo Costa had harsh words for him as well. Today, Adesanya has responded. Appearing on The MMA Hour (via MMA Mania), he first took aim at Weidman. Many call the former champion the exact same, so he found the overrated comment odd:

“Chris Weidman, I’m overrated, but why? Because he beat Silva a little more handily than me? Overrated? Interesting. I can say the same thing about him, heavily,” said Israel. “When I get this belt in my next fight, they can all line up and they can find out how overrated I am. Chris Weidman, that’s his opinion. But, I don’t have to pay attention. But, overrated is interesting.”

Backlash For Costa

‘The Last Stylebender’ then shifted focus to Costa. He fired back at the hulking contender with several reasons he could not defeat him:

“Now, the juice monkey Paula. Paula, a bitch. What did he say? See, the fight between me and Silva was physical chess on the highest level of striking. If you’re not about footwork, man, it was beautiful to watch. A guy like Paula, he’s a walking punching bag. He’s juiced up, blown up and throws body shots heavy, heavy. Bring that ass over here and I will test him.”

Adesanya said Uriah Hall was tagging him in his last fight, so he should stay focused on opponent Yoel Romero:

“Uriah Hall was jabbing him up, how the fuck is he going to hit me with those T-Rex arms? If I’m behind those jabs, things that follow up will be much, much different. A guy like that should just focus on what he gots next in Yoel Romero.”