Former UFC Champion Calls Israel Adesanya ‘Overrated’ In UFC 234 Win

Middleweight strikers Israel Adesanya and former champion Anderson Silva put on a show in the main event of last night’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Adesanya won via unanimous decision, yet the talk amongst fans was that the 43-year-old Silva could still hang with the elite. Indeed it was a rousing fight (highlights here) with the trademark showmanship of both on display at multiple moments. The bout elicited a glaring reaction from the MMA world.

However, it would seem that not much of the focus is on Adesanya staying undefeated. It’s more on Silva’s ability to remain competitive. If anything was mentioned about Adesanya, it was that he couldn’t finish the aging Silva in a match-up he was supposed to easily win by knockout. Nonetheless, the future is still incredibly bright for “The Last Stylebender.” He’ll almost certainly fight for the title.

One former UFC champion isn’t so sure. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman sounded off on the fight on social media this morning. In his view, Adesanya is a little overrated:

Adesanya just a tad bit overrated — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 10, 2019

Who Was Overrated

Not surprisingly, that earned quite the response on social media. Weidman won the title by knocking out a clowning Silva in 2013. He then won the rematch when the legendary champion broke his leg throwing a leg kick at UFC 168.

While he did defend the title against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, Weidman has fallen on a rough patch for over three years. He’s lost four out of his last five fights and all were by knockout. Fans called him the one who was overrated.

But bad recent record aside, Weidman still seems cocksure and nonchalant about the situation. He said he didn’t even watch last night’s fights last night. He caught them this morning and thought Silva looked good.

Unfortunately I wasn’t able to watch the fights last night. However just watched the Anderson fight this morning. Great fight. Good to see that Anderson still has it! Is he still putting his hands down?? 🤗 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 10, 2019

Still, he said he wasn’t interested in a trilogy bout with his old rival when asked: