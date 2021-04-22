Chris Weidman believes he’s a bad match-up for Israel Adesanya.

The ‘All American’ is hoping he will get his chance to prove just that after a couple more wins inside the Octagon.

Weidman is set to rematch Uriah Hall at UFC 261 this weekend. This fight is 11 years in the making. Weidman and ‘Primtime’ previously squared off in 2010 for the Ring of Combat middleweight title. On that occasion Weidman stopped Hall inside one round to stretch his professional MMA record to 3-0. Hall dropped to 4-1.

The 36-year-old thinks he’s just two “spectacular wins” away from getting a shot at belt he previously held.

“I want to go out there and let the fans choose when they want me to fight (for the title), and I have to do that by making some big statements,” Weidman told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I don’t expect it to be right after this Uriah Hall fight. I expect to fight another big name after that, and if it takes another one, it takes another one.

“But I think win two fights in spectacular fashion and I get to show my potential, I think people are going to want to see me fight for the title.”

Weidman is confident he will be able to beat Adesanya after seeing the current middleweight champion get out grappled by the light-heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, at UFC 259.

“Seeing that fight, seeing how a strong guy was able to out-grapple him and get the takedowns, it definitely reaffirmed the thoughts that I had on that fight,” Weidman said. “That being said, I have some work to do. I got Uriah Hall. I don’t expect to be fighting Adesanya next. I do know I’m bad matchup for him, and when I’m able to prove it to everybody, people are going to want to see it” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Chris Weidman could dethrone Israel Adesanya?