Scotland’s Chris Duncan put on an incredible comeback performance in the headlining bout of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Episode 2.

This was Duncan’s second shot on the Contender Series, after coming up short against Viacheslav Borshchev in 2021. ‘The Problem’ refused to miss his ticket to the UFC a second time, as he put on a sensational display of violence to claim his contract.

Chris Duncan took on talented striker Charlie Campbell, a highly touted prospect who trains with the likes of Ray Longo and Al Iaquinta on Long Island. Campbell entered this fight as the favorite, and things appeared to be going the way the bookmakers predicted it, initially at least.

Campbell was able to rock Duncan with a series of brutal uppercuts and quickly began to pile on the pressure in search of a finish. However, Duncan embraced the chaos, swinging right back with his opponent, despite his comprised state. Within the fray of strikes, Duncan connected with a clean straight shot that sat Campbell right down. ‘The Problem’ followed up with ruthless ground and pound, leaving Campbell out cold on the canvas.

Check out the crazy finishing sequence below:

Chris Duncan Was Not The Only Highlight On This Episode Of DWCS

Whilst Chris Duncan may have picked up a memorable win, and a UFC contract in the process, he was not the only fighter to do so that night. All five victors put on incredible displays, impressing Dana White enough to hand out five contracts.

Despite being a big underdog, Vinicius Salvador’s slick combination striking was enough to finish Aussie fighter, Shannon Ross.

THAT👏 IS👏 IT👏 Vinicius Salvador gets the finish in the second round #DWCS pic.twitter.com/XxKLIXZjpI — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2022

In the only fight of the night that went to the judge’s decision, Francis Marshall and Connor Matthews threw down in the center of the octagon. Marshall was the clear victor, although Matthews was as game as they come, resulting in an incredible back and forth brawl.

These two are ready to do whatever it takes to leave tonight's #DWCS with a contract 👊 pic.twitter.com/eX2UGKLq8q — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2022

Former LFA heavyweight champion Waldo Cortes-Acosta continued his unbeaten run with a first-round KO victory over former Ares FC champion Danilo Suzart.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta with the second straight KO to start tonight's episode of #DWCS 💥 pic.twitter.com/EsJ323CWv4 — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2022

In the first fight of the night, Shimon Smotritsky dropped Billy Goff early with a clean head kick. However, Goff was able to battle back to his feet, all the while enduring relentless punishment from Smotritsky. However, Goff’s durability shone through, as he began to turn the tables towards the end of the first round. With less than two minutes to go, a blitz of punches from Goff sank his opponent to the canvas, forcing the referee to step in.

WHAT. A. COMEBACK!!!!@BilliamGoff gets the first round KO & a standing ovation from The Boss in tonight's opening fight 👏



[ #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/vvsE5ppx4B — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2022

Who were you most impressed by on this latest episode of DWCS? Chris Duncan, Vinicius Salvador, Francis Marshall, Waldo Cortes-Acosta or Billy Goff?