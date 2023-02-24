Chris Curtis Admits He’s ‘Salty As F*ck’ Over Being Placed On Preliminary Card At UFC 287

Our no. 14 ranked UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis is not happy with his placement on the card at UFC 287

Curtis recently posted the following message to his Twitter, expressing why he’s upset with not being placed on the main card:

Not gonna lie, that bout order is completely fucked. One of the best cards of the year and I get bounced from the main card for a child? I fought on short notice. Have take on whoever and gone 4-1 to get ranked and I get bounced for a kid with one fight? Yeah I'm salty as fuck https://t.co/K9tgnZ28Jl — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 23, 2023

As you see, the event is to be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya, which is to be the fourth overall time these two have fought one another.

Then we got a pair of ranked former welterweight title challengers facing off in the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, a bantamweight bout between no. 6 ranked Rob Font and no. 13 ranked Adrian Yanez in the feature fight, a second welterweight showdown between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio, and then a second bantamweight clash between Raul Rosas Jr and Christian Rodriguez.

There’s reason for Chris Curtis to be angry with his placement on the card, considering Rodriguez is just 1-1 in the UFC and Rosas is just 1-0 in the promotion himself.

But, this is typical UFC behavior.

Raul Rosas Jr competed on Dana White‘s Contender Series when he was just 17 years old, where he went the distance for the first time in his young career, accumulating 12 minutes of control time in that three round affair against a 7-1, 25 year old opponent.

Then in his UFC debut Rosas submitted 16-fight veteran Jay Perrin midway through round one, making a giant splash in the worlds leading mixed martial arts promotion.

What’s more, Rosas just turned 18 years old in October, making him the youngest talent currently on the UFC roster, as well as the youngest fighter to ever win a fight in the UFC.

So, it’s not surprising he’s getting a spot over Curtis, who’s facing no. 13 ranked former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum at this event.

Perhaps with a win over Gastelum he’ll move up from the preliminary main event next time?

