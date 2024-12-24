Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike Erbst – Odds and Match Preview

ByTimothy Wheaton
The upcoming Rizin MMA matchup between Chihiro Suzuki and Kleber Koike Erbst is set to headline Rizin’s New Year’s Eve event, Rizin 49 “Decade,” on December 31, 2024, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. This highly anticipated bout is a rematch for the Rizin Featherweight Championship, with Suzuki defending his title against former champion Erbst.

Chihiro Suzuki, the current Rizin Featherweight champion, is a 25-year-old Japanese fighter with a professional record of 13 wins and 3 losses. Known for his striking ability, Suzuki has a knockout ratio of 54% and has been on an impressive winning streak since capturing the title. He won the championship in November 2023 by defeating Vugar Karamov and has successfully defended it once against Masanori Kanehara.

Kleber Koike Erbst is currently the favorite to win the bout, with odds of 4/7 (-180). This translates to an implied probability of about 60% that Erbst will emerge victorious. Chihiro Suzuki, the current champion, is considered the underdog in this matchup, with odds of 13/10 (+130). These odds suggest that bookmakers give Suzuki approximately a 40% chance of winning.

Kleber Koike Erbst, a 35-year-old Brazilian-born Japanese fighter, is a submission specialist. Erbst is a former Rizin Featherweight champion and has also held the KSW Featherweight title in the past. He is known for his exceptional grappling skills, with 29 of his wins coming by submission.

The stakes for this fight are high, as it’s not only a championship bout but also a rematch with a backstory. Their first encounter in June 2023 ended in controversy when Erbst missed weight and was stripped of the title. Although Erbst won the fight by submission, it was ruled a no-contest due to the weight miss.

This rematch gives both fighters a chance to settle the score definitively. This matchup presents an interesting clash of styles. Chihiro Suzuki’s striking-based approach will be pitted against Erbst’s submission-heavy grappling game. The outcome may well depend on who can impose their preferred fighting style on the other.

The fight is particularly significant as it headlines Rizin’s 10th-anniversary event, adding extra prestige and attention to an already high-stakes championship bout. For Suzuki, it’s an opportunity to cement his status as champion, while Erbst seeks to reclaim the title he once held.

