RIZIN Decade: Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike Title Match For New Year’s Eve Spectacular

ByTimothy Wheaton
Chihiro Suzuki Rizin Decade

Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike, the main event for RIZIN DECADE has been confirmed. A highly anticipated rematch for the RIZIN Featherweight Championship. Current champion Chihiro Suzuki will defend his title against former champion Kleber Koike Erbst.

RIZIN DECADE

RIZIN Fighting Federation is gearing up for a monumental event to cap off 2024, as the promotion celebrates its 10th New Year’s Eve spectacle since its inception in 2015. The organization recently held a press conference to unveil the first details of this year’s end-of-year extravaganza, dubbed “RIZIN DECADE” to commemorate the milestone. While the full details of RIZIN DECADE are yet to be finalized, the promotion has revealed that the event will be structured in three parts.

Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike Erbst

Chihiro Suzuki claimed the featherweight title on November 4, 2023, and will be looking to make his first successful defense against Koike Erbst. The Brazilian-Japanese submission specialist Koike Erbst is known for his dangerous ground game and will be eager to reclaim the championship he lost due to weight-cutting issues in June 2023.

Chihiro Suzuki said:

“The main event on New Year’s Eve will be a defense match against Kleber. I’m going to bring down a huge bolt of lightning and make this the best New Year ever, so please support me. I’ll make sure to get back what I got last year.”

Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike Erbst

RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, promising fans a card worthy of the promotion’s 10th New Year’s Eve celebration. He said:

“And today, we announced the main event card for RIZIN DECADE! A rematch for the belt between champion Chihiro Suzuki and the strongest challenger, Kleber Koike, has been confirmed! Will it be Chihiro or Kleber who will be able to ring in the new year with the belt? I’m looking forward to it.”

rizin decade
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

