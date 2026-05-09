Ariel Helwani teases major Conor McGregor announcement coming in 24 hours

Ariel Helwani believes the UFC will announce Conor McGregor’s much-awaited return to the octagon in the next 24 hours, aka during or after UFC 328.

Meanwhile, Dana White is also confident McGregor will fight this summer. Earlier this week, the UFC CEO said:

“I’m extremely confident it’ll happen this summer. There are a lot of great things going on behind-the-scenes that make me very confident that he will fight this summer.”

Dana White Offers Subtle Update on Conor McGregor’s Return. [Image via UFC]

“The Notorious” has been inactive for nearly five years. However, even at the age of 37, he’s still itching to return and is keeping up the hype with constant training footage and clips.

Check out Conor McGregor’s latest clips below:

MAC ENERGY IS HERE! 🧊🩵 pic.twitter.com/5geedagUwD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2026

The former UFC double champion is rumored to run it back with Max Holloway on the International Fight Week card. He is also the most tested fighter on the roster this year.

Now, Ariel Helwani has stated that, as per his sources, he’s confident the UFC will announce Conor McGregor’s return bout in the next few hours. He said:

He didn’t believe my report about Conor McGregor, and I’m about to rub it in his face when they announce it in the next 24 or so hours.”

Check out Ariel Helwani’s comments below:

🚨🚨👀 Ariel Helwani just said that the UFC are going to announce Conor McGregor’s next fight in the NEXT 24 HOURS 👀



“He didn’t believe my report about Conor McGregor and I’m about to rub it in his face when they announce it in the next 24 or so hours.” pic.twitter.com/XD3A7lQnMq — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 9, 2026

Ilia Topuria on a potential fight with Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria already has his next assignment scheduled. The Georgian-Spaniard is going to lock horns with current and two-time interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje on June 14 at the White House.

Earlier this week, when “El Matador” was asked if he’s open to facing Conor McGregor down the line, the 29-year-old said:

“It’s a big name in the sport, so why not? I never close the door to those opportunities.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below: