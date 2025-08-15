UFC Lightweight Chase Hooper is riding a five-fight win streak heading into this Saturday’s UFC 319 matchup against Alexander Hernandez. Having entered the UFC at just 19 years old, Hooper has won over fans with both his sense of humor and his grit in the face of adversity. He currently sits as a -280 favorite over Hernandez, who has won only five of his last ten fights.

Chase Hooper

Some fans may remember Hernandez’s controversial debut knockout over the highly respected Beneil Dariush, where he faked a glove touch and landed what many considered a cheap shot before securing a 42-second KO. That remains his highest-profile win in the UFC. He later solidified his status as a heel when his trash talk backfired in a KO loss to UFC Hall of Famer and fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

UFC 319

Known for his exceptional jiu-jitsu, Chase Hooper has also made significant improvements in his striking – something he showcased in his 2023 performance against Nick Fiore. He is also capable of finishing with strikes on the ground as well as submissions shown with his performance of the night against Felipe Colares. As of late he has been taking out legends of the sport with victories over two legends back to back in Jim Miller, and UFC hall of famer Clay Guida.

“he’s still a vet in his own right” : Chase Cooper on Alexander Hernandez

When asked about his matchup this Saturday against Hernandez during an interview with the Home of Fight YouTube channel, Chase Hooper said, “I’m looking forward to it – fighting a guy maybe just a hair younger than the last two,” joking about how his previous opponents were older veterans of the sport.

Hooper went on to say, “He’s still a vet in his own right. I think this is a great matchup. He’s tough—about as tough as they come. But I believe that if I have good defense on the feet and can implement my grappling, stay all the way in or all the way out of his striking range, it should be a pretty good night.”