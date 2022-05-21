22-year-old featherweight division prospect, Chase Hooper has rebounded from his unanimous decision loss to Steven Peterson — besting Felipe Colares and becoming the first to finish his fellow 145lber with a slew of third round ground strikes in a back-and-forth UFC Vegas 55 preliminary card showdown.

Hooper, who entered tonight’s clash with Colares boasting a 2-2 promotional record, managed to strike it rich this time round, displaying his improved striking and finishing ability to stop his opponent at the three minute mark of the third frame.

Demonstrating his ever-present and dangerous grappling game from his back, Hooper took Colares’ back during a scramble before eventually landing the victory, forcing the latter to belly out and defend an onslaught of ground strikes from the top. With the victory Hooper adds Colares to prior UFC victories opposite Peter Barrett, and Daniel Teymur.

Below, catch the highlights from Chase Hooper’s third round win over Felipe Colares