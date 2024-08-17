Charles Oliveira plans October return, Arman Tsarukyan title rematch: ‘I really want that’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has revealed he expects news regarding his return to action to come soon – as he targets both a comeback as soon as October, and an interim title rematch with former-foe, Arman Tsarukyan.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked divisional contender, most recently featured at UFC 300 back in April, suffering a controversial split decision loss against Armenian contender, Tsarukyan in a close defeat in the pair’s officially billed title-eliminator.

Expected to make his return in the main event of UFC 308 in a title rematch against common-foe, Islam Makhachev next, Tsarukyan saw the pairing fall to the wayside amid an unspecified arm injury for the Russian, who may be ruled out until the beginning of next year.

Charles Oliveira eyes Arman Tsarukyan rematch fight

And while Sao Paulo finishing star, Charles Oliveira has weighed up a potential welterweight divisional leap in his return amid links to a showdown with former interim gold holder, Colby Covington – he has now confirmed plans to fight before the end of the annum, ideally against Tsarukyan in an immediate rematch.

“Charles Oliveira says that “something new will come out soon” regarding fight news, and says he thinks he’ll fight in October or November,” Championship Rounds posted on their official X account. “He also has expressed interest in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan: “That would be good, I really want that.”

While Charles Oliveira has stressed his desire to take on Tsarukyan in a rematch title fight – would-be common-opponent, Dustin Poirier has also revealed if push came to shove, he would welcome the chance to take on his American Top Team stablemate for gold, too.

“I’m supposed to have surgery on my nose in October but like, if I’ve made a decision or something popped up I could push it back or whatever,” Dustin Poirier said. “I’m just thinking, who is there for me to fight, but I’ve just got to do the 30 days, get in shape and get back on the mats hard, I haven’t been able to grapple.”

“I wonder what they’re [the UFC] are going to do, is Arman (Tsarukyan) gonna continue to wait for Islam (Makhachev)?” Dustin Poirier continued. “I don’t know when Islam’s gonna be back but I saw a thing that said he might have to have surgery so we’ll see, man. The lightweight division has been so crazy over these past years. Yeah for sure [an interim title fight with Tsarukyan] interests me.”