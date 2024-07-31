Indecisive Charles Oliveira asks fans: Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, Dustin Poirier, or Max Holloway

Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is looking to find his next opponent. The Brazilian-born athlete can’t quite make up his mind so he asked his fans who he should face next. The former champion is looking to bounce back from his split decision loss into a major fight.

Charles Oliveira Next Fight

On Instagram, Oliveira asked his followers who he should face next. He listed eight potential opponents: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Alexander Volkanovski, and Colby Covington.

Ireland’s Conor McGregor is one of the most popular figures in MMA history having been a former two-division champion. McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira would be a great action-packed matchup. Dustin Poirier is perenially a top-ranked fighter, the two met already with the lightweight title on the line. Islam Makhachev is the current lightweight champion who took the title off of ‘Do Bronx.’

Arman Tsarukyan is just off of a win against Oliveira, via a split decision. ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway, the former featherweight king, is an exciting figure but is likely booked already. The brawling Justin Gaethje, and BMF champion, could rematch Charles Oliveira. The former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been bouncing up to lightweight with more frequency lately. Lastly, The Brazilian athlete lists Colby Covington, an outspoken welterweight contender who is not currently booked.

Charles Oliveira Record

‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is always an action fighter. As a young man, he developed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills and has flexed these to a dangerous degree. Currently, he holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history with an impressive 16. The 34-year-old Charles Oliveira has a record of 34-10-0 1 NC. Overall, he has won 21 bouts by way of submission and would later add striking skills to his repertoire and now has 10 victories by knockout.

What makes the career of Oliveira so impressive is that he reinvented himself after struggling. He won some one-night tournaments in Brazil before making his UFC debut at just the age of 20. He struggled in the featherweight division, and his career was plagued with injuries. Eventually, he moved up to lightweight then went on an impressive 11-fight win streak, and picked up UFC gold along the way.

Since losing his lightweight title to Islam Makhachev, he has knocked out Beneil Dariush and had a split-decision loss to Tsarukyan. Now, he is looking for another exciting matchup in his next UFC fight.