Ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 289 in two weeks’ time, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has been touted as falling victim to a good lifestyle he has created for himself through his success, according to incoming opponent, Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira, the current #1 ranked lightweight contender, is set to return to the Octagon next weekend, taking co-main event honors at UFC 289 in British Columbia, Canada – taking on the surging, Dariush in a title-eliminator at 155lbs.

The Sao Paulo grappler has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – seeing his division-best 12-fight winning run halted as he suffered a second round arm-triangle submission loss against Islam Makhachev in the pair’s vacant title affair.

And recently withdrawing from a scheduled UFC 288 co-main event against Dariush earlier this month, the promotion’s most prolific finisher and submission artist, will now drae the Iranian in June at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira has fallen victim to comfort according to UFC 289 foe, Beneil Dariush

Clinching undisputed lightweight gold following a lengthy, topsy-turvy tenure in the UFC, Oliveira has been touted as likely falling victim to a lack of desire by Dariush, who claimed the Brazilian more than likely overtrained for their slated UFC 288, resulting in his injury setback.

“I think he (Charles Oliveira) didn’t start his camp when he should have,” Beneil Dariush told MMA Junkie. “And then tried to catch up and probably overtrained, and that’s how he got injured.”



“I just think comfort is an enemy for athletes like us, and I think he’s (Charles Oliveira) gotten really comfortable. Obviously, he’s a wealthy guy now and he’s living good. I think those are things that can cause you some problems – cause you to lack desire, basically. I think that’s something that could take place in his life.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Himself clinching vacant lightweight gold back in May of 2021, Oliveira stopped Michael Chandler with a blistering second round KO, before then securing his one and only successful title defense against Dustin Poirier in December of that year in a submission win.

Dropping his undisputed championship to the scales at UFC 274 last year, Oliveira was stripped of his title, before submitting championship hopeful, Justin Gaethje with a first round rear-naked choke, nevertheless.