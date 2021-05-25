Charles Oliveira has been talking about the man who held the UFC lightweight title before him – Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘Do Bronx’ claimed the previously vacant UFC 155lb strap with a second-round stoppage of Michael Chandler at UFC 262. The victory came after a 27-fight run spanning 11 years in the organization. It is the longest stretch any fighter had gone before winning a title.

The reason Oliveira and Chandler were able to compete for a vacant title was because the former champion, Nurmagomedov, decided to walk away from the sport last year. The undefeated Russian fighter confirmed his decision to retire earlier this year despite the efforts of UFC president, Dana White who tried to convince ‘The Eagle’ to fight on.

Oliveira has nothing but respect for Nurmagomedov and his decision to walk away from the sport.

“Many people told me to wear a shirt taking shots at [Nurmagomedov] or say something about him in the end,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “Khabib is a great champion, 29-0, and deserves all the respect in the world. He came in and was always dominant with his style. He retired because his father passed away, and he deserves more respect because of that. He swore over his father’s grave he wouldn’t fight again and if it has to be up to me to say something for him to come back, he’ll stay retired.

The Brazilian insists he’d love to fight Nurmagomedov but he’s more interested in focusing on a new era for the lightweight division rather than looking backward.

“Everybody would love to see this fight, of course. I would also love to see this fight, but I don’t see myself under his shadow,” Oliveira said. “He said he’s beaten everybody in the division but he never fought me, so he can’t say he’s beaten everybody. But he’s beaten everyone he fought. He deserves all the respect in the world. [But] the new lightweight champion is Charles Oliveira, someone who comes in to finish people. A new legacy has begun in the lightweight division. What Khabib has done until now was 100 percent wonderful, a respectful man, but a new era has begun. A new legacy. Charles Oliveira.”

Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?