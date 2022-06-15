Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has once again campaigned for a lucrative showdown with former two-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor – claiming that a battle with the Dubliner would cement his legacy within the sport further.

Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 274 last month against former interim champion, Justin Gaethje – successfully stopping the Arizona-born challenger in enemy territory with a first round rear-naked choke win.

However, with Oliveira’s victory, the lightweight title became officially vacant once more, after the Sao Paulo grappler tipped the lightweight scales on the Friday before the headlining slot.

Since his victory, Oliveira has been continually linked with a slew of potential opponents for a vacant lightweight title fight – from the likes of Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler. And himself has called out former two-weight titleholder, McGregor next.

Even prior to his May matchup with Gaethje, Oliveira welcomed the opportunity to defend his lightweight throne. And admitted this week that a fight with the 33-year-old would further improve his legacy in the sport, as well as land him a lucrative payday.

Charles Oliveira insists he would have already fought Conor McGregor if it were up to him

“It would be a very good fight for me,” Charles Oliveira said of a fight with Conor McGregor during a recent interview with ESPN Brazil. “It would put a lot of money in my pocket, and, that’s the most important thing. It would also be really good for my legacy, for me to have in my story. Regardless, if he’s (Conor McGregor) coming from defeat or not, he’s a guy who’s made history, so I think it would be great, but it’s not just up to me. If it were up to me, this fight would already be happening.”

“I have a daughter to raise,” Charles Oliveira continued. “Everyone wants to fight Conor, it’s not just me who wants to. Everyone knows that fighting Conor is very profitable. I’m talking about money. And Conor knows that – that everyone wants to fight him.”

In the midst of a two-fight losing run, McGregor, most recently headlined UFC 264 back in July of last year, suffering a fractured left tibia en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat against common-foe, Dustin Poirier.