Charles Oliveira Denies Rumors: Dating Ice Spice and Taylor Swift

ByTimothy Wheaton
Charles Oliveira dating ice spice and taylor swift

Despite ongoing rumors, Charles Oliveira has claimed he is not dating Ice Spice or Taylor Swift. The Brazilian-born former UFC champion has had an incredible career inside the UFC and many fans believe that ‘Do Bronx’ is dating one of, if not both, of these pop stars.

Charles Oliveira is Dating Ice Spice and Taylor Swift

Ice Spice is a popular rapper who has risen to prominence over the past few years in the music industry. Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars of the 20th century. Both Swift and Spice have been embroiled in ongoing hearsay that they are dating the former lightweight king ‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira.

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov Prefers Umar to Face Merab Dvalishvili Rather Than Sean O’Malley

The Taylor Swift rumor began on X when MMA journalist Ben Davis claimed in a report that the two were an item. Taylor Swift did not immediately respond and Charles Oliveira could not be found for comment.

Shortly after, it was reported that the Brazilian UFC champion and rapper Ice Spice had apparently broken up. This came as a surprise as they were not publicly dating. TMZ was the apparent source but could not be reached for comment.

Charles Oliveira responded to the Ice Spice story and said “Wat?” and later added “Wat²?” The man had clearly gotten over his ex because he next responded, “Who?”

READ MORE:  Dana White Has No Plans for Conor McGregor: Not Thinking or Talking About Him

These stories were recently brought back into the public consciousness because, during an award ceremony, it seems Ice Spice shouts out to thank ‘Do Bronx.’

Nina Drama was able to get to the bottom of these stories and ask the man himself. In an interview, the Brazilian Charles Oliveira claims that he does not know who either Ice Spice or Taylor Swift are. On X, he adds that he is married and is uncertain where the rumors began. Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have yet to comment on these ongoing rumors.

READ MORE:  Cris Cyborg set for PLF debut in super fight against Larissa Pacheco on October 19.

Brazil’s ‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is a fan favorite among MMA fans. His story of using combat sports to get out of poverty resonates with sports followers around the globe. He is best known for his dangerous submission game but is celebrated for his action-packed fights.

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev loves steroids claims Jack Della Maddalena

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts