As per his head coach, Diego Lima, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira would most definitely welcome the possibility of fighting ex-UFC champion, Conor McGregor next – weighing up a move to the welterweight limit for a clash.

Charles Oliveira, who retained his status as the number one ranked lightweight under the banner of the UFC earlier this month, appeared to earn himself a title rematch with foe, Islam Makhachev – dropping and stopping the siege of Beneil Dariush with a blistering opening round TKO win.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, has been sidelined from competition since he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Charles Oliveira entertains grudge match against UFC star, Conor McGregor

Previously noting his interest in a fight with McGregor whilst he held the lightweight title, Oliviera, according to his head coach and Chute Boxe trainer, Lima, would possibly entertain a fight with McGregor – especially if he was guaranteed a lightweight title fight afterwards.

“Would we do another fight before [a fight with Islam Makhachev]? I don’t know,” Diego Lima told MMA Fighting. “(Dustin) Poirier gave up a shot at the belt, fought (Conor) McGregor and then he came back for the belt. Why am i saying this? It looks like McGregor isn’t excited about fighting (Michael) Chandler. And why did he say that? Maybe he liked Charles’ fight and is excited about that? Who knows?”

“Maybe we do a fight at 170 with the [lightweight] title shot guaranteed for next year in Brazi;?” Lima continued. “We know it’s a Fight Night this year [in Sao Paulo in November], but it might be a numbered card early next year in Brazil. Charles Oliveira deserves a belt in Brazil. It’s Charles’ dream to fight in Brazil. And I think he deserves that.”