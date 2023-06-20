As likely expected, Charles Oliveira’s head coach, Diego Lima has predicted a victory for his student against the incumbent lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev ahead of a potential rematch for UFC gold later this year, however, the coach remains supremely confident of a knockout stoppage.

Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight champion and the current number one ranked contender, most recently returned to the winner’s enclosure earlier this month at UFC 289, defeating the streaking Beneil Dariush with a stunning opening round ground strikes TKO success.

As for Makhachev, the Russian headlined UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia – defeating featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in a very close, unanimous decision success ‘Down Under’.

Sharing the Octagon back in October at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Charles Oliveira saw his 12-fight winning run halted by Makhachev, who clinched the vacant lightweight crown, submitting the Brazilian with a stunning second arm-triangle submission win.

However, off the back of his ground strikes TKO win over Dariush earlier this month, Oliveira was backed to take on Makhachev in a title rematch by UFC leader, Dana White, who claimed he was excited to see a future re-run between the duo.

Charles Oliveira tipped to secure lightweight title with KO win over Islam Makhachev

And despite Makhachev claiming he wants a fresh opponent other than Oliveira in a potential return at UFC 294 in October, the latter’s coach, Lima expects the two to fight again – backing his student to land a win.

“It’s a knockout,” Diego Lima said of Charles Oliveira’s chances against Islam Makhachev during an interview with MMA Fighting. “It’s funny that people say, ‘But Charles (Oliveira) has the most submissions [in UFC history],’ but the fight starts on the feet and we have a lot planned for the striking – and it continues when we go to the ground.”

“(Michael) Chandler went down and Charles got the TKO,” Lima explained. “Charles could have gone for the mount and a submission. Charles is very strong. He’s attacking so well. That’s why I really believe in a knockout – but when they go down, then we have a submission.” (Transcribed by MMA News)