Charles Oliveira Claims He Outsells Interim Title Contenders, Says Max Holloway Win Secures Another Title Shot

Charles Oliveira has made some bold claims. Not only does the Brazilian believe his next win warrants him an undisputed title shot, but he also claims he ‘sells much more’ than the two lightweight contenders competing for the interim 155-pound championship at UFC 324.

Oliveira is scheduled to run it back with Max Holloway at UFC 326. This time, Holloway’s BMF strap will be on the line when he locks horns with ‘do Bronxs.’ When the last two fought 10 years back, Holloway secured a round 1 TKO win after Charles Oliveira was unable to continue because of excruciating pain in his neck and shoulder.

However, this time, the UFC’s best submission artist seems confident. In a recent interview with AG Fight, he said:

“If it’s a great fight and I win, I think I’ll burst the bubble, and I’ll be next in line for the title again.”

Oliveira also said he sells “much more” than Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, who will headline UFC 324. He added:

“With all due respect, I sell much more than the two who are going to fight for the [interim] title. I’m going to put on a great fight.”

Oliveira last fought for the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 317 against Ilia Topuria and was knocked out cold in Round 1. However, the Brazilian bounced back and secured a dominant submission victory against Mateusz Gamrot in October.

Even With a Big Win, Charles Oliveira Might Still Have to Wait for Another Title Shot

UFC CEO Dana White has already announced that the winner of the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett bout will fight Ilia Topuria to unify the titles when the latter returns.

On the other hand, Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender, was denied a title shot despite a dominant submission victory against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. White has stated that the Armenian must earn his way to another title opportunity after withdrawing in the eleventh hour due to a back injury at UFC 311.



In the following months, the UFC may book Tsarukyan for another fight, and if he wins, a championship bout should not be far away this time.

Hence, even though Oliveira scores back-to-back wins, a crack at the 155-pound championship is still a difficult path because of a packed division with so many surging and top contenders.