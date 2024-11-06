Report – Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler rematch fight ‘Not in jeopardy’ ahead of UFC 309

Next weekend’s co-headliner between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler at UFC 309 is reportedly “not in jeopardy” despite rumors across social media that the five round lightweight rematch between the two was at risk of being scrapped from the flagship event.

Oliveira, the current number two rated lightweight contender, is slated to rematch the current number seven ranked challenger, Chandler in the co-headliner of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden next weekend, beneath a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and the returning former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler fight at UFC 309 currently not in jeopardy

And despite reports on social media this week that Chandler’s participation in his return clash against Charles Oliveira was at risk, Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani has reported that as per his sources, the pairing is “not in jeopardy” as of this evening.

Based on the conversations I’ve had, Charles Oliveira x Michael Chandler is not in jeopardy of being canceled at this time,” Helwani posted on X.

Based on the conversations I've had, Charles Oliveira x Michael Chandler is not in jeopardy of being canceled at this time.

First fighting in the headliner of UFC 262 back in 2021, Sao Paulo native, Oliveira landed an eventual second round knockout win over Chandler in the latter’s sophomore Octagon walk, winning the vacant lightweight championship to boot.

Sidelined since UFC 300 earlier this annum, Oliveira dropped a contentious split decision loss against current number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s championship eliminator bout.

Also last featuring at Madison Square Garden two years ago by the time his fight with Oliveira rolls around, former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Chandler most recently suffered a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Chandler was scheduled to headline UFC 303 at the end of June earlier this, until opponent, Conor McGregor suffered a fracture toe in the weeks ahead of the welterweight fight, withdrawing from the matchup.