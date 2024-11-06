Woman who alleges rape against UFC star Conor McGregor claims she felt she would ‘Die’ during incident

Nikita Ni Laimhan (Hand), has told the high court in Dublin today during cross-examination how she feared for life during an incident with mixed martial arts fighter and UFC star, Conor McGregor — in which the sitting judge revealed the Dublin fighter had “in effect raped” her.

Hand, who appeared in the High Court earlier this year in a civil case taken against defendants, Conor McGregor as well as James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road in Drimnagh, alleged she was raped by the fighter following a Christmas party in the penthouse suite of the Beacon Hotel in Dublin back in December, 2018.

Appearing in the witness box today in the High Court with the civil case viewed by a jury of eight and sitting Judge Alexander Owens, Hand told the jury how McGregor had choked her three times before raping her during the alleged incident six years ago.

Nikita Hand revealed she feared for her life during alleged rape by Conor McGregor

Furthermore, Hand revealed that Conor McGregor had pinned her to the hotel bed beneath him, and alleged that she could not breathe during the incident and how as she continued to struggle, the 36-year-old Crumlin native liked it. (via DailyMirror)

Confirming how she had bitten Conor McGregor during the encounter before he allegedly choked her three times, Hand claimed she feared for her life during the incident and feared she would never see her young daughter again.

During the incident, McGregor is alleged to have told Hand after choking her three times, “That’s how I felt when I was in the Octagon and I had to tap myself out three times — seemingly referring to his losses during his career in the UFC.

Following the incident, Hand was brought by ambulance to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in the Rotunda Hospital, where a tampon which had become “wedged” in her vagina during the incident, was removed with forceps by Dr. Kane.

Contacting a friend following the incident, Hand alleged she had been “raped and battered” and that her body was “black and blue”, referring to a number of bruises which had been documented on her hands, knuckles, buttocks, forearm, and other parts of her body, as well as 9cm laceration o on her left breast which had been inflicted when Conor McGregor pressed a Michael Kors watch against her chest during the incident.

Under cross-examination today at the High Court, Mr McGregor’s counsel, Remy Farrell was told by Hand who she admitted she had lied to her then-partner, Stephen about where and who she was going with on the morning of the incident following the Christmas party, in a bid to prevent him from worrying.

Following the alleged rape, Hand messaged her boyfriend claiming she was in the Goat Grill pub in Goatstown, writing, “I’m so drunk hahah” in an admitted lie as she did not want to worry him.

At 4 p.m. local time, the civil case, which is expected to take place for up to two weeks was adjourned ahead of cross-examination tomorrow.