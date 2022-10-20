‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira was greeted with a heavy round of boos in Abu Dhabi. The UFC 280 open workout was hosted in the Yas Mall, to which, the former Brazilian titleholder was not given a friendly welcome.

The moment was captured in the video below:

Charles DO BRONX Oliveira, un homme en mission 😤#UFC280 pic.twitter.com/fXRjwmLNCq — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) October 19, 2022

In the UFC 280 main event, Charles Oliveira will battle to reclaim his throne against Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev. The Brazilian-born athlete ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira was stripped of the title earlier this year due to a weight miss. In world title matches against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler, Oliveira has not lost.

Makhachev is the protege of former world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both Dagestani fighters Nurmagomedov and Makhachev have earned victories in front of Abu Dhabi audiences. The Russian-born athlete feels that fighting in the United Arab Emirates is like competing in front of one’s hometown crowd.

Charles Oliveira was booed and sung to by fans ahead of UFC 280

Islam Makhachev feels that Abu Dhabi is his second home and the crowd will unanimously be on his side. In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, the Dagestani-born athlete explained:

“I always feel like Abu Dhabi is my second home. There is a lot of people excited for this; that’s why I love to fight here in Abu Dhabi. I know all the tickets are sold out and I hope they come out supporting us on the night. After my last fight, I asked for a title fight here because I have everything here that I need to prepare: the training, the support, the people… I’m ready. I don’t feel pressure, I’m good and excited to get going.”

The former lightweight titleholder, Oliveira said the focus is on the fight:

“The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira. There’s no pressure on me. I’m used to it. The only thing I’m concerned with is what I bring to the octagon. I’m always going to come out pressing forward and doing my thing. I’m a sharpshooter and I’m going for the knockout. We’ve been here two weeks enjoying Abu Dhabi, but now the focus is on the fight.”

While Islam Makhachev may feel validation hearing the boos for Charles Oliveira at the open workout, later on, that same day ‘Do Bronx’ then had the exact opposite experience. After experiencing a raucous round of boos, he was later sung to by fans for his birthday. Booing you one moment and singing Happy Birthday the next, the duality of man.

This moment can be seen in the video below: