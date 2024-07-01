Colby Covington eyes winter UFC return, clash with Charles Oliveira: ‘I’m the biggest fight you can get’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington claims he will be ready to make a return to the Octagon in the winter of this year, and is playing up a clash with former lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira in his immediate return to the Octagon.

Covington, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 296 back in December of last year, taking on arch-rival, Leon Edwards.

And suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Birmingham native, Covington failed in his third bid to become an undisputed gold holder, however, expressed an interest in fighting the dominant champion in the future again.

Colby Covington weighs up UFC return fight with Charles Oliveira

Planning a winter return to the Octagon as he recovers from injury setbacks, Clovis native, Covington played up a potential 170lbs clash with former undisputed lightweight gold holder, Oliveira – who himself has been linked with a divisional leap.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Charles Oliveira) taller than me, he weighs more than me, the guy is just a weight bully cutting to 155lbs because he wants to be stronger in there because he doesn’t have the mental edge, he’s mentally weak so he needs to have a physical edge,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio.

“He’s another one of those guys with baseless words, said all these things like, ‘I want big legacy fights, I want to go up to 170lbs’, well here’s your chance Charles Oliveira,” Colby Covington continued. “I’m the biggest fight you can get, former world champion, the King of Brazil, the King of Miami, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter.”

Without a win since 2022, former interim champion, Covington’s most recent victory came in the form of a unanimous decision win over former training partner and inaugural symbolic BMF championship winner, Jorge Masvidal.

Who wins in a future welterweight clash: Colby Covington or Charles Oliveira?