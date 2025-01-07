Chael Sonnen Exposes Floyd Mayweather’s Payday Claims as ‘One of the Great Lies in Sports’

Retired UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has made waves by challenging the widely publicized claims about Floyd Mayweather’s fight earnings, including the staggering payouts reported for his 2017 bout against Conor McGregor.

Chael Sonnen Calls Floyd Mayweather a Liar

Chael Sonnen, known for his ability to stir the pot, labeled Floyd Mayweather’s reported figures as exaggerated and untrue.

“So, I’m just sharing one of the great lies in sport that got told, repeated, and repeated again on ESPN and Sports Illustrated,” Sonnen said in a recent interview. “One of the great lies was the alleged payouts of Floyd Mayweather—none of which were true. That includes the fight with Conor McGregor, where they both supposedly got $125 million. That’s not true.”

Floyd Mayweather is often referred to as “Money” for his incredible financial success. He is widely recognized as one of the most lucrative athletes in history. Over the course of his undefeated boxing career, he reportedly earned more than $1.1 billion, with his two highest-profile fights, against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and McGregor in 2017, touted as his most profitable. Mayweather reportedly earned approximately $250 million for the Pacquiao fight and $300 million for the McGregor showdown.

However, Chael Sonnen’s comments suggest that those figures may be inflated. At the same time, Sonnen did not provide evidence to substantiate his claims. His assertion is particularly bold given Mayweather’s status as an iconic figure in boxing, with a reputation built not just on his impeccable 50-0 record but also on his ability to generate unparalleled revenue from pay-per-view sales and ticket gates. Mayweather has consistently defended his earning claims, portraying himself as a financial mastermind who capitalized on his drawing power and savvy promotional tactics.

As for Sonnen, the former UFC contender has never shied away from voicing controversial opinions. Though he retired from professional fighting in 2019, Sonnen remains a prominent figure in the MMA community as a pundit and podcast host. Mayweather has yet to respond to Sonnen’s claims, but given his history of addressing criticisms, it wouldn’t be surprising if he weighs in soon. Whether Sonnen’s remarks hold weight or are simply another example of his trademark provocations, they have reignited discussions about the accuracy of reported fighter pay and the myths that often surround combat sports legends.