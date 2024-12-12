Floyd Mayweather Denies Altercation in London Jewellery Store After Viral Footage

Legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather is denying reports that he got into a physical altercation while shopping in London.

On Tuesday, a video clip of Mayweather shopping at a jewellery store in Hatton Garden in Central London went viral and appeared to show the undefeated boxer getting into a heated confrontation with multiple people before being quickly rushed away from the scene by his security team.

Floyd Mayweather chased out of Hatton Gardens in London. The public are angry over his comments and support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/qUSVsvsE9j — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) December 10, 2024

Responding to the slew of reports online, Mayweather denied being involved in any type of physical dispute while visiting the UK.

“Let me set the record straight… there’s no truth to the rumors going around,” Mayweather’s statement began. “I wasn’t punched or touched in any way. What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control. I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories. I’m perfectly fine, and there’s really nothing more to it” (h/t Irish Independent).

Floyd Mayweather’s alleged altercation stems from his outspoken support of Israel

According to a report from The Sun, the altercation began when another patron inside the store asked Mayweather if he supported Israel. Mayweather reportedly responded by saying, “Proud to support the Jews.” Mayweather’s response allegedly resulted in a physical altercation according to an eyewitness.

“Someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted,” the eyewitness reported. “He was bundled out of the shop, but by then, there were multiple people trying to hit him, and pushing his security guards.” “Floyd took a few hits during it, but his security was trying to push people back. I couldn’t really see Floyd trying to throw any punches back. His guards were just trying to get distance between him and them. They got him into a car and tapped the roof two times, then it sped off. Clearly, they were desperate to get him out of there. It was over within two minutes.”

Mayweather voiced his support for the Jewish state not long after the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 of last year. Mayweather even visited Israel and shared a lengthy post on social media pledging his allegiance.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather wrote. “Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. “This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!”