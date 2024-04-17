Chael Sonnen unsure of ‘Weird’ UFC Hall of Fame induction for Anderson Silva fight: ‘It’s one of the worst moments’

Chael Sonnen says his UFC Hall of Fame induction was a little bit weird for him.

Sonnen’s first fight against Anderson Silva was inducted into the Hall of Fame as it entered the fight wing. The middleweight title fight was one of the best fights as Sonnen was dominating Silva and was well on his way to winning but caught in a submission in the fifth round.

Chael Sonnen unsure about UFC HOF induction

For that fight to be going into the Hall of Fame makes it a little weird for Sonnen, as he says that was one of the worst moments of his career.

“I gotta tell you, I’ve never felt good about a loss,” Chael Sonnen said of his Hall of Fame induction on Good Guy / Bad Guy. (via MMAMania). Nothing’s changed in my life. Like, I didn’t wake up and all of a sudden they reversed the decision, or I wake up, and I got a rematch and I beat him. I got some praise, and I must tell you it feels very good to get a pat on the back. I mean, one of the worst moments. One that’s kept me up at night is now the one that keeps me up from excitement. I lost, and that’s a little bit weird, but here I am.”

Although it was a little weird, Chael Sonnen says he didn’t even realize he was going into the Hall of Fame which made the moment more special.

“I’ve got to tell you, that thing was so fun,” Sonnen said. “I never really envisioned this and Glenn Jacobs helped us set up. I had no idea until that came out of Jon Anik’s mouth. Even when he said it he didn’t say my name, he said ‘The Bad Guy,’ and I sat there, and I thought, ‘Well, they used to call me the bad guy.’ I had one of those moments. It was just fun, man. It was just exciting… It was very cool, and I was very grateful.”

Who are the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame inductees?

After the Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva fight was inducted into the Hall of Fame, the class of 2024 appears to be set.

The 2024 UFC Hall of Fame class will feature Frankie Edgar, Wanderlei Silva, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Sonnen vs. Silva 1.

The Hall of Fame class features some very well-deserving fighters who helped raise the profile of the UFC.