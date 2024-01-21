Video – Ex-Champion Frankie Edgar shares emotional reaction to Hall of Fame induction at UFC 297: ‘I had no clue’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar claims he had “no clue” of is impending induction into the ‘Fighter Wing’ of the Hall of Fame last night ahead of an announcement during the UFC 297 broadcast, with the Toms River native sharing an emotional initial reaction.

Edgar, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and multiple-time title challenger at the featherweight limit, attended last night’s flagship UFC 297 event in Toronto, watching on at a championship doubleheader.

Frankie Edgar receives HOF induction at UFC 297

And during the broadcast of the event’s main card, New Jersey veteran, Edgar, who called time on his professional career back in 2022 at Madison Square Garden, received notification of his impending induction into the organization’s Hall of Fame at a ceremonial event in Las Vegas, Nevada this summer.

The legendary 🏆 @FrankieEdgar becomes the first inductee into the 2024 #UFCHOF! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TEwSp8mIU1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 21, 2024

Wiping tears away during the broadcast as the camera panned over to the Mark Henry-trained fighter, Frankie Edgar claimed he had “no clue” of his impending induction – with a host of fighters from the likes of former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, and featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski toasting the East Coast star upon the news of his landing.

Calling time on his storied and gold laden career back in 2022, Edgar, competing at the bantamweight limit, suffered a brutal first round flying-knee KO loss to recent headliner, Chris Gutierrez.

Winning undisputed lightweight championship gold back in 2010, Edgar turned in a unanimous decision win over former two-weight titleholder, B.J. Penn – before successfully defending the title in an immediate rematch win over the Hawaiian.

Turning in a memorable trilogy affair with multiple-time title chaser, Gray Maynard in that title run, Edgar would turned retain the title in both bouts, before then dropping the crown in a decision blemish to Benson Henderson.

During his memorable tenure with the UFC, Edgar has turned in notable victories over the likes of Jim Miller, Spencer Fisher, Sean Sherk, Charles Oliveira, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Yair Rodríguez, and Cub Swanson to name a few.

Are you happy to see Frankie Edgar make his way to the UFC Hall of Fame?