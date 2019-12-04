Chael Sonnen: Version Of Conor McGregor That Fought Eddie Alvarez Is The Greatest Talent I’ve Ever Seen

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has big plans for 2020. The Irish star is set to make his return against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January. With a win, after that, McGregor plans on fighting two more times next year.

Many fans are wondering if “Notorious” can return to form. Perhaps, the best version fans have ever seen of McGregor was his 2016 fight against Eddie Alvarez, making his 155-pound debut in the UFC and winning the division title by dominating Eddie Alvarez. Speaking on his podcast, “You’re Welcome,” Chael Sonnen said that version of McGregor is, perhaps, the greatest talent he’s ever seen. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I believe the Conor McGregor that fought Eddie Alvarez to possibly be the greatest talent that I’ve ever seen,” Sonnen said. “Possibly. The way he approached that [with] the pressure that he had on him… It was the biggest gate in MMA history, it stands to this day as the biggest gate in MMA history.

“It was in [Madison Square Garden] in New York for the first time ever. I mean the pressure that was on Conor McGregor. He moved up weight classes, it was champion versus champion… the whole bit going in it. But then the actual performance… Guys, nobody kicks Eddie Alvarez’s ass.

“Nobody has ever kicked Eddie Alvarez’s ass, before or since. It was one of those nights where Conor came out and he just couldn’t miss,” Sonnen continued, praising McGregor. “He just couldn’t miss. Anything he tried, any showboating he performed, any defences or offences he did, he just couldn’t miss.”

McGregor’s win over Alvarez in 2016 is also the last time McGregor has picked up a victory in combat sports competition. Since, he has suffered losses to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing and Khabib Nurmagomedov in mixed martial arts (MMA).

What do you make of Sonnen calling the version of McGregor that fought Alvarez the greatest talent he’s ever seen?