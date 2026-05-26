Carlos Prates believes Islam Makhachev is underestimating him

Carlos Prates believes UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev would rather fight him than lock horns with Ian Machado Garry.

Makhachev is currently gearing up for the first defense of his 170-pound strap and is rumored to lock horns with Garry in August.

Prates, on the other hand, most recently knocked out Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth. “The Nightmare” has knocked out two former champions back-to-back and is assured that his next bout will be for the welterweight title. He has previously said that he won’t take any fights in between and will wait to fight the winner of the potential Makhachev vs. Garry bout. If the Irishman wins, he and the Brazilian have already decided that this time they would love to run it back in Brazil.

Carlos Prates breaks down why Islam Makhachev considers him an easier opponent

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Carlos Prates opined that Islam Makhachev thinks he’s a much easier puzzle to solve compared to Ian Machado Garry.

Prates added that after losing to Garry and being taken down by Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, the Dagestani wrestling maestro must have assumed that Prates would be an easy opponent if they ever lock horns. He said:

“He [Islam] thinks I’m an easier fight than Ian Garry… I think so. Not easier but less hard… Maybe because Ian beat me. As I said, Leon Edwards took me down, “JDM” took me down, and Ian Garry took me down one time too. Maybe he thinks it’s gonna be easy.”



“But when I fought those guys, I didn’t care about the takedowns… Of course Islam is a really good grappler. But when I fought Ian, Leon, and “JDM,” I knew I am a BJJ black belt… I am good on the ground also. I know those guys aren’t gonna finish me or keep me on the ground. Makhachev is a really good grappler, but until now, everybody who took me down, I got up. One thing I know is he’s not from another planet. He is human like us. So let’s see if he can take me down and stop me from getting back up.”

Check out Carlos Prates‘ comments below: