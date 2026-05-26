Alex Pereira says he feels “the exact same” at 250 pounds before Ciryl Gane clash

Two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira is going to make his heavyweight debut on June 14 at the White House, where he will take on Ciryl Gane for the interim 265-pound championship.

Tom Aspinall breaks down why Ciryl Gane is a nightmare matchup for Alex Pereira. [Image via UFC]

Pereira becomes the first fighter in the promotion’s history to attempt to win titles in three different weight divisions. After vacating his light heavyweight title earlier this year, he has been bulking up for his move up, and he admits that adding the extra weight has, for sure, cost him some speed. Despite that, Pereira says he feels the same. In a recent clip, he said:

“I feel the exact same. Obviously, it’s not possible to bulk up to a much higher weight class, bigger, and not lose maybe a little bit of speed. We’ll see in the fight. But I feel the exact same. I just added, but did not lose anything.”

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below:

🗿💪 Alex Pereira says he feels the exact same at 250 lbs and plans to KO Ciryl Gane at the White House:



“I feel the exact same.



Obviously it’s not possible to bulk up to a much higher weigh class, bigger and not lose maybe a little bit of speed.



We’ll see in the fight.”… pic.twitter.com/uTpVDyKjKj — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) May 25, 2026

Michael Bisping and Tom Aspinall on Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Many in the MMA community believe this will be the hardest fight for the Brazilian to date. Even heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently opined that “Bon Gamin” will defeat “Poatan” by decision, as “Gane is a massive heavyweight who moves a lot, moves really, really well, is really fluid on his feet.”

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below:

🚨Tom Aspinall picks Ciryl Gane to beat Alex Pereira by decision 👀



"A big factor in why Alex is knocking these guys out is because he’s a lot bigger than them.



A guy like Ciryl Gane is used to taking punches from big heavyweights. He didn’t get hurt by Francis Ngannou for five… pic.twitter.com/WUMPrlrAZE — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 20, 2026

Meanwhile, after watching Pereira’s latest sparring clip with Tallison Teixeira, Michael Bisping added that Ciryl Gane will have a clear speed advantage against “Poatan.”

“Ciryl Gane is going to have the speed advantage. He’s also going to be lighter on the feet.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (3:21):

Gane will also have a two-inch reach advantage over “Poatan” on June 14, and, reportedly, this is the longest reach the latter has ever faced in the UFC. [Stat courtesy of @DovySimuMMA on X].