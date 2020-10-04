Chael Sonnen believes there are more interesting options out there for Conor McGregor other than Dustin Poirier.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that an offer was made for a rematch between McGregor and Poirier to take place in January. He went on to add that Poirier had accepted the offer while a response from McGregor was still being awaited.

While Sonnen is all for watching McGregor fight just about anyone — especially given his inactivity in 2020 — he is unsure if the Irishman is looking to become a contender again or is just looking for big spectacle fights. If it’s a case of the latter, he believes McGregor is better off facing someone like Nick Diaz.

“I don’t know that I want him to take the [Poirier] fight,” Sonnen told Submission Radio (via Middle Easy). “… I just think there’s more interesting things out there. What are we doing with Nick Diaz by example?

“If Conor is looking to contend and come back for a championship, okay great. But the only one that’s saying that is Dana White. I’ve never heard Conor say that he wants to do that. … If we’re only having Conor at rare times and they’re just for fun, spectacles, let’s make it the funnest spectacle we can.”

Diaz has planned a return in 2021 and his comeback fight is guaranteed to be a huge affair given his name value. Even more so if it’s against his brother Nate’s biggest rival.

And given that McGregor has flip flopped between what he wants to do next, Sonnen believes it makes sense for the former two-weight champion to face someone other than Poirier.

“I haven’t heard Conor do that [mention fighting for the lightweight title],” Sonnen added. “He wants to box this day, go 155 this day and go 170. It looks like he’s just having fun. I’m all for it.

“But I don’t get what’s fun about Poirier. They’ve already fought. Why are we here? What’s the point of this?”

McGregor notably defeated Poirier via first-round TKO when they met in a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Do you agree with Sonnen?