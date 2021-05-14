Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson is returning to the world of sports. But we will see him in a boxing ring and not on a football field.

Johnson will be fighting BKFC veteran Brian Maxwell as part of the Mayweather versus Jake Paul Showtime PPV scheduled for June 5th. Though promoters had previously announced Johnson’s involvement in the event, confirmation on his opponent came from BKFC officials just yesterday in the form of a tweet.

The fight will serve as Johnson’s first professional outing after a lengthy absence from sports. Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL as one of the top receivers in the league for the Cincinnati Bengals. Holding numerous team records, including most career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, he ended his career in 2012. Johnson has remained chiefly out of the spotlight since his retirement.

Johnson has had a love for combat sports since his days as a professional football player. Training with Mayweather’boxing club in his off-seasons, Johnson has been training in boxing for years. He’s also been an enthusiastic fan of the UFC, attending events pre and post-pandemic.

Maxwell comes into the fight with combat sports experience in boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, and mixed martial arts. Maxwell recently competed in the BKFC, where he was on a three-fight skid with losses to Jared Warren, Uly Diaz, and Tee Cummins. His most recent contest was a boxing match, which he lost by KO/TKO to Gaspard Pierre.

The bout will take place on the main card for the event. However, no information has been released regarding the potential purse for either fighter as part of the PPV. The Mayweather-Paul fight is an exhibition bout, which many anticipate will be a one-sided affair.

