PFL-Star Cedric Doumbe scoffs at potential return to the UFC after initial snub: ‘I’m better off here’

Earlier this week, the UFC snapped up PFL (Professional Fighters League) star, Kayla Harrison to a stunning Octagon debut in April, however, it appears upcoming French star, Cedric Doumbe won’t be following in the Olympian’s footsteps and penning a deal with the Dana White-led promotion – again.

Doumbe, a former GLORY Kickboxing champion at the welterweight limit twice, is slated to make his sophomore PFL debut at PFl 7 in March in the Peter Murray-led promotion’s return to Paris, France.

Taking on the unbeaten prospect, Baissangour Chamsoudinov, Doumbe will attempt to turn in his second consecutive victory since his move to the promotion, following a stunning 9-second KO win over Jordan Zebo in a Knockout of the Year contender last September – in front of French World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe.

Cedric Doumbe unsure of future UFC move

Released from a penned deal with the UFC following the cancellation of an Octagon debut against Darian Weeks at a ‘Fight Night’ event billed for Paris back in 2022, Doumbe, who has been tipped to eventually make the transition to the Octagon, has shot down the idea of signing a deal once more.

“That makes me smile because they [the UFC] f*cked up,” Cedric Doumbe told MMA Fighting. “They f*cked up, but I didn’t lose anything. They lost. So, it is what it is, you know? Everything happens for a reason. I’m just doing my thing. I know I would do the same, maybe even better, maybe less in UFC, but I’m just doing my thing. Some people say that, ‘You will never have done that (walkout) with the mattress in the UFC. They will never let you do this.’ So, I’m better here [in the PFL].”

“We never know for tomorrow, but I think 90 percent, no,” Cedric Doumbe said of his chances of signing with the UFC in the future. “90 percent no. Because I’m not 20 [years old]. I’m not 21. I’m not that younger fighter. So, I think I’m more close to the end than the beginning, so I think I will not open the UFC door again. But, we never know.”

Would you like to see Cedric Doumbe eventually make a UFC move?