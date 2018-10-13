Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson Targeted For UFC 232

Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson is reportedly in the works of being booked for the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

How We Got Here

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports this fight as the Las Vegas-based promotion is working on making this fight happen. It should be noted that this is just not a normal bout but rather an important one and here’s why.

This card also features the women’s featherweight title fight Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. This will serve as the co-headliner of the show. In case one of these fighters are forced to pull out of the scheduled super fight then Zingano or Anderson can step in and replace either fighter. This is purely a backup plan by the UFC.

Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson Breakdown

After taking a nearly two-year break from competition, Zingano returned to action at the UFC 222 pay-per-view event (March 3, 2018) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is when the former title challenger dropped a split decision to Ketlen Vieira.

This marked her third straight loss, which also meant that she had not won a fight in three years since defeating current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 178. That all changed once she beat Marion Reneau at UFC Boise in July.

Anderson on the flip side made her promotional debut when she lost to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the main card portion of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. Coming into this fight, the former Invicta FC featherweight champion was on a four fight winning streak.

The Event

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Card

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title

UFC Featherweight Champion Cristiane Justino vs. Amanda Nunes

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson