Cat Zingano Signs With Bellator As A Featherweight

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano is officially part of the Bellator roster.

The news was announced Tuesday evening by Zingano as well as Bellator president Scott Coker on Twitter:

“Oh helloooo @bellatormma ladies, shall we dine or dance?” Zingano tweeted.

“I’d like to officially welcome @CatZingano to @BellatorMMA‘s featherweight division,” Coker tweeted.

I'd like to officially welcome @CatZingano to @BellatorMMA's featherweight division. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 29, 2019

Zingano was abruptly released by the UFC in August. “Alpha” claims the release was mutual as she wanted to work on a personal project which didn’t line up with the UFC’s timeline for her comeback.

Her last fight was a featherweight bout against Megan Anderson at UFC 232 last year. She would lose the bout via TKO after suffering an eye injury following a headkick from Anderson.

It made it a 1-4 slump for the 37-year-old who notably started her professional career at 9-0. She held TKO wins over Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate during that period.

Zingano will notably remain at featherweight and is a significant boost to Bellator’s 145-pound division which already boasts current champion Julia Budd and recent signing Cris Cyborg.

No date or opponent has been announced as of yet for Zingano’s Bellator debut.

