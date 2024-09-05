Former UFC Athlete Casey Kenney Pleads Not Guilty; Bond Granted as He Waits for January Trial

Ex-UFC fighter Casey Kenney has been released on $10,000 bond after pleading not guilty to a slew of charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in July.

Kenney was released following an arraignment hearing in Maricopa County Court in Arizona on Thursday, August 29, after posting his $10,000 bond as ordered by the court. Kenney entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges, including kidnapping which is a class 2 felony. Kenney will return to court on October 15 for a pre-trial conference while a trial date is tentatively scheduled for January 23, 2025.

Kenney was arrested in August following allegations of domestic violence and an investigation by police that ended with the Portland, Indiana native being charged.

A probable cause statement obtained by MMA Fighting revealed the details that ultimately led to Kenney’s arrest:

“Between the dates of 7-21-2024 at approximately 11:00 p.m. and 7-22-24 at approximately 12:14 a.m. while at the single-family residence located at [address redacted], [suspect] Casey Kenney committed kidnapping, aggravated assault by strangulation and assault against [victim] Jasmine Mendez by repeatedly striking, slapping, biting, headbutting and choking [victim] Jasmine for several hours resulting in abrasions to Jasmine’s lip and discoloration to Jasmine’s arms and petechiae to Jasmine’s neck. “Furthermore, during the 13 hours at Casey Kenney’s residence, Jasmine was incapable of escaping the residence due to Casey routinely grabbing hold of Jasmine and holding her in place during her attempts while threatening to cause more physical harm. Casey Kenney advised Jasmine Mendez that if anyone shows up he will shoot them and if her mother shows up he will shoot her in the head. Jasmine Mendez stated she desires prosecution in this matter at this time.”

Many have been wondering what happened to Casey Kenney the past few years…. pic.twitter.com/t8xbD6G9QV — Deez (@Deez07736693) July 29, 2024

While awaiting trial, Kenney is not to have any contact whatsoever with the alleged victim. Kenney was also ordered not to have any contact with the arresting officers in his case, nor is he allowed to possess any drugs without a valid prescription. He is also not allowed to consume alcohol or possess any weapons, including firearms.

So long as Kenney follows those terms, he will remain free until his trial begins early next year.

Casey Kenney was released by the UFC following his Arrest in August

Fighting out of Tucson, Arizona, Casey Kenney went 16-4-1 in his mixed martial arts career, including a 5-3 run inside the Octagon. Kenney’s noteworthy wins under the UFC banner came against Ray Borg, Louis Smolka, and Nathaniel Wood.

He has not fought since 2021 following back-to-back split decision losses against Dominick Cruz and Song Yadong.

Casey was released from the promotion following his arrest last month.