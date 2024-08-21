UFC veteran Casey Kenney arrested for assault and kidnapping 

Former UFC bantamweight contender, Casey Kennedy has now been released from police custody, following an arrest on August 16. last – in relation to charges which have included kidnapping, assault, and aggravated assault, following an alleged incident of domestic violence.

Kennedy, a former bantamweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has not competed since he fought at UFC 265 back in August 2021, most recently suffering a split decision defeat against fellow contender, Song Yadong.

In July of this year, Casey Kenney was the subject of accusations of alleged domestic violence by the mother of an alleged ex-girlfriend, who made a slew of accusations against the 33-year-old Portland native on social media.

“Again my daughter press charges he barricaded himself in he (sic) home and no arrests were made as of today,” Esther Reyes posted on Instagram. “He’s still a freeman. Incident happened Monday, July 22, 2024.”



“Found my daughter being abused at her ex BF after asking cops to do a well check on her 3# Live Monday 07/22/24,” Reyes posted. “He barricaded himself in the home and no rest (sic) made.”

“This is the dirt bag that did this to my daughter,” Reyes posted on her official Instagram account, accompanied by a screenshot of Casey Kenney’s profile on Instagram.

Casey Kenney charged after alleged domestic violence incident

And according to a report from MMA Fighting this evening, Casey Kenney was arrested by Phoenix Police Fugitive Apprehension Detectives on August 16. last, where he was booked on charges including aggravated assault (strangulation), assault, and kidnapping, and has since been released from custody.

As per Maricopa County records obtained by the outlet, Kenney is facing six charges in total – a charge of class 2 felony for kidnapping and a class 4 felony for strangulation/assault – as well as four other misdemeanor charges.

Kenney is facing a potential prison sentence of a minimum of 4 years, and up to 12 and a half years in prison if convicted of a class 2 felony charge.