Conor McGregor negotiating new contract ahead of UFC 303 fight return: ‘Let’s see what happens’

Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed he is currently negotiating a new contract ahead of his return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 next month, confirming he retains just two fights on his current deal.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined for almost three-years, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

And slated to return during International Fight Week at the end of next month, Dublin striker, McGregor headlines in his return to the welterweight limit, taking on former lightweight title chaser, Chandler.

Finally booking his comeback, McGregor retains just two fights on his current deal with the Dana White-led promotion, however, has been heavily linked with a move to both professional boxing, in the form of lucrative pairings in an almost-residency in Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor talks new UFC contract talks

However, overnight, McGregor confirmed he is currently negotiating a new contract with the UFC ahead of his return next month.



“I have two fights left on my UFC contract,” Conor McGregor said during a Duelbits live stream. “We’re currently in negotiation stage with the UFC. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what takes place.”

Laying out his plans beyond his UFC 303 fight with Chandler, McGregor still insists he wants to face-off with an opponent in a historic Las Vegas Sphere card in September.

“June 29., September 5. – Mexican Independence Day – and then December,” Conor McGregor explained. “Three bouts this year. Now, I’ll say this, God willing, because life has shown me sometimes different – with injuries and madness takes place. Please God, three bouts. June 29., September 5., and then something tasty in December, end of year.”

In terms of a potential end-of-year comeback, McGregor received an offer overnight to boot from incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, with the Birmingham native suggesting the pair square off in an historic championship fight at Madison Square Garden this annum.

