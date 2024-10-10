Carlos Ulberg weighs up title fight with Alex Pereira soon: ‘I’ve been studying him for a while’

Ahead of his return at UFC Fight Night Macau next month, Carlos Ulberg claims it will be free reign for him at 205lbs if he gets past Swiss challenger, Volkan Oezdemir, as he keeps an eye on current champion, Alex Pereira.

Ulberg, who currently sits at number ten in the official light heavyweight rankings, is slated to return on November 23. in a high-stakes pairing with former one-time title challenger, Oezdemir, in search of his seventh consecutive victory since a knockout loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu three years ago.

Last time out, the City Kickboxing staple managed to record an impressive knockout win over Alonzo Menifield — stopping his fellow contender with a brutal 12-second knockout win at UFC Fight Night St. Louis back in May.

As for Pereira, the former two-division champion headlined UFC 307 earlier this month in Salt Lake City, defending his light heavyweight crown for the third time successfully in just seven months time.

Stopping current number eight ranked challenger, Khalil Rountree, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira bloodied and eventually felled the worthy chaser with a brutal fourth round barrage at the fence for a TKO triumph.

Carlos Ulberg hopeful of title charge with Alex Pereira soon

And despite picking Rountree to score an upset win over Brazilian star, Pereira, Ulberg insists he still has a firm eye placed on the current champion — whom he claims he has been studying intently recently.

“I’ve been studying Alex (Pereira) for a while now, he’s at the top and he’s the prime right now, he’s definitely someone that everyone’s keeping an eye on so, knowing that he has a high fight IQ, it’s always good to sit back and see how he operates in the Octagon,” Carlos Ulberg told Sky Sports New Zealand during a recent interview.

“I’m coming up soon and I’ll get my chance,” Carlos Ulberg explained. “Once I get through (Volkan) Oezdemir — which is a hard task for sure, It’s free reign from there and it’ll gi ve me the opportunity to fight for the light heavyweight title, As you’ve just seen with the number eight who’;s just fought for the light heavyweight title, at any given time we could be called up for that.”