Carlos Prates teases massive fight with former champion in huge UFC London comeback

Surging welterweight prospect, Carlos Prates has teased a potential headliner outing in his next walk to the Octagon, sharing an edit of him fighting with former undisputed champion, Leon Edwards in a main event clash at UFC London in the new year.

Prates, the current number thirteen ranked welterweight challenger, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC Vegas 100 back in November, landing a dominant opening round knockout win over the most-winningest welterweight in the history of the promotion, in the form of Neil Magny.

The victory saw Carlos Prates crack the welterweight top-15, and marked his fourth straight win in the organization following a successful move from Dana White’s Contender Series — adding to wins over Trevin Giles, and Li Jingliang of note to go with his win over Magny.

Carlos Prates teases potential UFC London clash with Leon Edwards

And on social media, Sao Paulo finisher, Prates shared an edited image of himself sharing the Octagon with former welterweight kingpin, Edwards — who already confirmed earlier this quarter how he will be headlining the promotion’s return to London for their ‘Fight Night’ billed event in March.

Himself sidelined since July, Birmingham native, Edwards would suffer a championship fight loss against two-fight rival, Belal Muhammad in a shutout unanimous decision defeat in the headliner of UFC 304 in Manchester.

However, while Carlos Prates has offered his services to take on Edwards in the future — as soon as March, Philadelphia grappling ace, Sean Brady has also explained how a pairing with the ex-champion is the most realistic headliner for the card.

“If you look at the rankings and you look at how everything is playing out, and who’s available – me and Leon (Edwards) make the most sense,” Sean Brady told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I think for me, historically, I would want to go somewhere and prove myself because my first loss did come while I was travelling to Belal [Muhammad] and I am a completely different fighter now… I just want to prove to myself that I can go somewhere, go into someone’s backyard and win a fight.”