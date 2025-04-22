Watch: Carlos Prates Has Knocked Out EVERY UFC Opponent – And He’s Coming for Ian Garry Next

Carlos Prates has made a thunderous entrance into the UFC, and if you blinked, you probably missed another knockout. With a 100% finish rate since joining the promotion, Prates has turned the welterweight division into his own personal highlight reel, earning four straight knockouts in his first four UFC appearances, each one more emphatic than the last.

100% Finish Rate, Zero Chill: Carlos Prates Aims to Add Ian Garry to His Knockout Collection

The UFC itself couldn’t resist the spectacle, releasing an official video titled “This Fighter Has KNOCKED OUT EVERYONE,” showcasing every one of Prates’ walk-off demolitions and reminding fans that, yes, some people really are built different.

From starching Trevin Giles and Charles Radtke to folding Li Jingliang and leaving perennial contender Neil Magny motionless on the canvas, Prates has made a habit of collecting Performance of the Night bonuses and new fans in equal measure.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 09: Carlos Prates of Brazil reacts after a knockout victory against Neil Magny in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This Saturday, Prates steps into his second consecutive main event at UFC Kansas City, facing off against the higher-ranked Ian Machado Garry at the T-Mobile Center. For all Garry’s hype and tactical game, Prates has been quick to point out the contrast: while Garry’s UFC finish rate hovers at a modest 38%, Prates’ is a perfect 100%. The stakes are high: Prates believes a win over Garry puts him just one more fight away from a title shot, with his sights set firmly on UFC gold in 2026.

If you’re tuning in this weekend, don’t be late, Carlos Prates doesn’t get paid by the minute, and he certainly doesn’t plan on breaking his knockout streak now. The welterweight division has been put on notice: when “The Nightmare” steps into the Octagon, someone’s going to sleep.