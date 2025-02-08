Canelo Alvarez to Fight William Scull for Undisputed Title on May 3

Canelo Alvarez’s first fight under the Riyadh Season banner has been revealed.

Turki Alalkshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, announced that Alvarez will meet undefeated Cuban sensation William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight world championship on Saturday, May 3 in Riyadh.

On Thursday, Alalshikh signed a four-fight deal with Alvarez in the 11th hour after ESPN reported that ‘Canelito’ was finalizing an agreement to fight Jake Paul during Cinco De Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

Instead, Alvarez will look to regain the IBF super middleweight title that was stripped of him last year after he declined to face Scull. At the time, Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) was Alvarez’s mandatory challenger. He would go on to outpoint Vladimir Shiskin to claim the vacant IBF title in October.

Canelo Alvarez expected to fight terence crawford after ‘tune-up fight’ against scull

Alvarez (62-2, 39 KOs) currently holds the WBC, WBA and WBO titles at 168 pounds. With a win over Scull in the Saudi Arabian capital, he’s expected to fight Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford on September 13 in a long-awaited superfight for the undisputed championship.

“I just fight real fighters, no f*cking around with Canelo,” Alvarez told Ring Magazine, referencing his now-defunct fight with Jake Paul.

Alvarez’s four-fight deal includes two fights in 2025 and two in 2026 which are expected to go down in February and October.

According to a report from ESPN, three names are currently on the table for the February 2026 date: a rematch with Dmitry Bivol to avenge one of his two career losses; Hamzah Sheeraz, who challenges Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title on Feb. 22; and Chris Eubank Jr., the son of the British boxing legend.