Report – Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul Finalizing Deal for a Fight on May 3 in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul is the fight nobody expected. It’s also the fight nobody asked for.

According to a report from Mike Coppinger of ESPN, Alvarez and ‘The Problem Child’ are finalizing a deal for a cruiserweight fight expected to go down on May 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will reportedly air live on Netflix, the same streaming service that brought us Paul’s lackluster clash with former heavyweight king ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November.

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision after eight rounds of glorified sparring.

Emanating from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul vs. Tyson brought in $18.1 million at the gate and was watched by as many as 64 million concurrent streams on Netflix. It’s no surprise that the streaming giant wants to stay in the Jake Paul business and there’s no bigger opponent out there for the YouTube star than the multi-time world champion out of Mexico.

Canelo Alvarez still rumored for a Mexican Independence Day clash with Terence Crawford

This isn’t the only big-money fight on the docket for Canelo Alvarez in 2025. Just a few short days ago, news broke that a long-awaited clash between ‘Canelito’ and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford was in the works for this September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It remains to be seen if his fight with Paul has any impact on his plans to fight Crawford on Mexican Independence Day in a Riyadh Season event.

“When I’m done with boxing [at the top level)], why not?” Alvarez told The Full Send Podcast in November when asked about the possibility of fighting Paul. “Yes, maybe. I think it’s good because it attracts fans who don’t normally watch boxing. They know Jake Paul, but they don’t know anything about boxing.”

In September, Alvarez retained the unified super middleweight world title via a dominant unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga. Overall, Alvarez is 62-2-2 with 39 of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Paul is 11-1 with his lone loss coming via a split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.