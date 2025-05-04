Canelo Álvarez Defeats William Scull to Once Again Become an Undisputed World Champion – Canelo vs. Scull Highlights

Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez delivered another dominant performance in his Riyadh debut, defeating William Scull to once again become the undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Alvarez delivers his signature slow start in the first two rounds, stalking forward and downloading information on his opponent. Despite the lack of action, ‘Canelito’ appears to already be up on the scorecards as Scull has mostly hidden behind his jab while Alvarez has offered up some power strikes and solid body attacks.

The next few rounds see Scull hiding behind his jab as Alvarez continued to walk him down. Canelito’ targeted Scull’s body, but it was a relatively uneventful first five rounds, with Alvarez likely serving up a clean sweep after 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, things failed to pick up through much of the fight. So much so that the referee issued multiple warnings throughout the scrap, discouraging the fighters from running and directing Alvarez to engage after essentially taking off the entire 11th round.

Business picked up a bit in the 12th with Scull looking to leave a big impression on the judges. By then, it was too little, too late as we went to the scorecards for what should be another decisive win for Alvarez.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. William Scull via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 119-109) to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Check Out Highlights From Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull:

🇲🇽 Canelo Alvarez makes the walk to the ring #CaneloScull

pic.twitter.com/c9AEP0dyen — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) May 4, 2025

William Scull is just running away from Canelo Alvarez #CaneloScull

pic.twitter.com/FsN8duf0Cd — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) May 4, 2025

Canelo Alvarez BEATS William Scull by unanimous decision



Alvarez becomes the Ring and undisputed super-middleweight world champion #CaneloSkull

pic.twitter.com/YLBH9Ux0mL — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) May 4, 2025