Can You Handle Canelo’s Insane Training Schedule? Canelo’s Diet and Workout Broken Down

So you want to know how Canelo Alvarez stays at the top of the boxing world while making other fighters look like they picked up the sport last Tuesday? Here’s the thing about the Mexican superstar – he treats his body like a Ferrari and his opponents like speed bumps.

Canelo’s Workout Routine

The man who’s been the undisputed champion at super middleweight follows a routine that would make monks jealous. Every morning at 6 AM, while most people are debating whether to hit snooze for the third time, Canelo is already pounding the pavement for 4-6 miles. Running is his daily meditation, except instead of finding inner peace, he’s building the cardiovascular engine that lets him throw bombs for twelve rounds straight.

Boxing

His training schedule reads like military precision. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday are reserved for boxing skills – shadowboxing, heavy bag work, and mitt sessions where he practices making opponents regret their career choices. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday? That’s when the real violence happens. Sparring days are what Canelo calls “the hardest thing I do and it’s what fascinates me the most.” Sunday is his only day off, which is probably when his sparring partners finally stop seeing stars.

ARCHIVO – El mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez se prepara para enfrentar a Edgar Berlanga en una pelea por el título de los supermedianos, el 14 de septiembre de 2024 en Las Vegas (AP Foto/John Locher, archivo)

Strength

The strength training isn’t about looking pretty at the beach. Canelo focuses on explosive power through full-body circuits that would leave CrossFit enthusiasts crying. His core routine includes crunches, bicycle crunches, and cable-resisted movements because apparently, having abs that can stop bullets is important when people are trying to punch them.

Medicine ball throws and resistance band work develop the rotational power that makes his there’s the diet – the part that separates champions from wannabes.

Canelo’s Diet

For two months before every fight, Canelo follows a meal plan that would make a prison diet look indulgent. Breakfast is egg whites with ham and orange juice. Lunch is grilled chicken with vegetables. Dinner is a protein shake with zero carbohydrates because apparently, happiness is optional when you’re trying to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

The man restricts himself to bread or rice once per week during fight camp. Once. Per. Week. His philosophy? “Feeling full can be a disadvantage.” Most people feel disadvantaged when they’re hungry, but Canelo uses hunger as fuel to destroy opponents who probably had a cheeseburger for lunch.

Fish became his secret weapon after 2018, particularly salmon, because it’s high in protein and low in fat. He experimented with a vegan diet before fighting Dmitry Bivol, saying he could eat vegan “all week” and only occasionally indulge in meat. After losing to Bivol, he promptly returned to his seafood-heavy approach because apparently, even champions need to admit when vegetables aren’t cutting it.

The recovery plan is where Canelo shows he’s human after all. Post-fight meals include tacos al pastor, sushi, and beef broth – the foods he craves most after spending months eating like a nutritionist’s wet dream. These cheat meals aren’t just indulgences; they’re psychological rewards for surviving training camps that would break normal humans.

For his upcoming fight against Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, he’ll defend his undisputed super middleweight titles against a man moving up two weight classes. Crawford is undefeated at 41-0 and has been undisputed champion at two different weights, but he’s never faced someone who trains like their life depends on it

This Netflix-streamed superfight represents everything Canelo’s training has built toward – a chance to prove his power and size advantages against Crawford’s technical brilliance. The fight was announced after Canelo’s dominant victory over William Scull in May, when Crawford entered the ring for a face-off that confirmed boxing’s most anticipated matchup.

Six days per week, two sessions daily, with every detail planned by longtime trainer Eddy Reynoso. The cardiovascular base from running, the explosive power from strength training, the technical perfection from boxing drills, and the strategic preparation from carefully selected sparring partners all combine into a machine designed for one purpose: making other world-class fighters look ordinary.