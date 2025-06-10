No Pay-Per-View, No Problem: Canelo vs. Crawford Superfight Streams Live for Everyone on Netflix

ByTimothy Wheaton
No Pay-Per-View, No Problem: Canelo vs. Crawford Superfight Streams Live for Everyone on Netflix

The long-awaited showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is officially set for September 13 in Las Vegas, and it will be streamed live around the world on Netflix, no extra charge for subscribers. This was just announced.

Canelo vs. Crawford on Netflix

This is the kind of fight that even casual fans will pretend they’ve been waiting for since childhood, and now everyone gets to watch without scrambling for pay-per-view codes.

Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, will defend his belts against Crawford, who’s making the move up two weight classes to chase history. If Crawford wins, he’ll become a five-division champion – something only a handful of fighters have ever managed.

READ MORE:  $700K Payday Lost: Keyshawn Davis Fight Cancelled After Weight Miss
Canelo
Cuba’s William Scull (R) and Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez fight during their super middleweight boxing match at The Venue in Riyadh on May 4, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

The fight’s promotion is a who’s who of sports and entertainment power players: Turki Alalshikh of Riyadh Season, Dana White of UFC fame, and Sela are all in the mix. Their three-city press tour starts in Riyadh, then hits New York’s Fanatics Fest, and wraps up in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. For those who like their boxing with a side of spectacle, there’s plenty to look forward to before the first bell.

Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez is ready to remind everyone why he’s considered one of the best, while Crawford insists his undefeated record is no accident. Both men are promising greatness, and on September 13, one of them will have to prove it. The fight is being billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. This is a must-watch for sports fans, and catch it live on Netflix with no pay-per-view needed.

READ MORE:  Callum Simpson TKOs Ivan Zucco in 10th Round to Claim European Super Middleweight Title - Simpson vs. Zucco Highlights
Canelo
ARCHIVO – El mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez se prepara para enfrentar a Edgar Berlanga en una pelea por el título de los supermedianos, el 14 de septiembre de 2024 en Las Vegas (AP Foto/John Locher, archivo)
READ MORE:  Look: Alycia Baumgardner Flaunts Fight-Ready Physique on Social Media Ahead of World Title Showdown

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts