No Pay-Per-View, No Problem: Canelo vs. Crawford Superfight Streams Live for Everyone on Netflix

The long-awaited showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is officially set for September 13 in Las Vegas, and it will be streamed live around the world on Netflix, no extra charge for subscribers. This was just announced.

Canelo vs. Crawford on Netflix

This is the kind of fight that even casual fans will pretend they’ve been waiting for since childhood, and now everyone gets to watch without scrambling for pay-per-view codes.

Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, will defend his belts against Crawford, who’s making the move up two weight classes to chase history. If Crawford wins, he’ll become a five-division champion – something only a handful of fighters have ever managed.

Cuba’s William Scull (R) and Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez fight during their super middleweight boxing match at The Venue in Riyadh on May 4, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

The fight’s promotion is a who’s who of sports and entertainment power players: Turki Alalshikh of Riyadh Season, Dana White of UFC fame, and Sela are all in the mix. Their three-city press tour starts in Riyadh, then hits New York’s Fanatics Fest, and wraps up in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. For those who like their boxing with a side of spectacle, there’s plenty to look forward to before the first bell.

Canelo Alvarez is ready to remind everyone why he’s considered one of the best, while Crawford insists his undefeated record is no accident. Both men are promising greatness, and on September 13, one of them will have to prove it. The fight is being billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. This is a must-watch for sports fans, and catch it live on Netflix with no pay-per-view needed.