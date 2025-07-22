Can Sharabutdin Magomedov Get a Needed Win Against Marc-André Barriault? Odds and Match Preview

For Sharabutdin Magomedov, this match against Marc-André Barriault is a high-stakes chance to bounce back after the first loss of his MMA career. A win would reestablish his position as one of the most exciting prospects in the middleweight division. If he loses a second time, much of the hype around his undefeated rise could fade.

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault – Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC middleweight matchup between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Marc-André Barriault position Magomedov as the heavy favorite. Most major sportsbooks, such as Texas online sports betting, have Magomedov in the range of -575 to -650, which implies the bookmakers expect him to win about 80% of the time. In contrast, Barriault is a significant underdog with odds as high as +425 to +475, signaling a much smaller expected chance of victory.

Over recent weeks, there hasn’t been significant movement in these odds, Magomedov has consistently been the dominant favorite across sportsbooks. Some sites show the opening odds around -286 for Magomedov and +220 for Barriault, but as more bets came in, Magomedov’s line only grew wider, highlighting rising confidence in his chances. The lines have stayed steady lately.

The most common predicted method is a knockout or technical knockout, given Magomedov’s history of explosive finishes and Barriault’s tendency to get drawn into striking battles. While submission or decision wins are also available for betting, Magomedov by KO/TKO is the favorite method among prop bets.

For Marc-André Barriault, it’s another opportunity to carve out a bigger name and prove he can hang with some of the division’s flashiest strikers. A win over Magomedov would be a career-best victory and could set him up for even bigger fights. For Barriault, avoiding defensive lapses and drawing Magomedov into a war will be key.

This bout is expected to be a striking-heavy affair with both men preferring to keep things standing. Magomedov has the edge in creative and powerful offense with his Muay Thai base, while Barriault brings experience and hunger. Shara ‘Bullet’ is comfortable at range and often uses creative striking to catch opponents off guard. Many of his UFC wins have been via spectacular finishes, including spinning backfists and knees.

Magomedov is a clear betting favorite, most likely to win by knockout. Odds have remained stable with only minor shifts, and there is strong public and expert sentiment behind Magomedov reclaiming momentum with a decisive win. The fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025, as part of a main card middleweight bout.